5.5.2020

Mourning the death of a nation

Danie Toerien
Image: iStock

Rest in peace our dear, beloved, democratic South Africa, 1994-2020.

She was barely 26 when death’s cruel hands ripped her from us. Still an infant in the greater scheme of things, but destined never to fulfil her potential it seems, her life was the stuff of fairy tales, and nightmares. She overcame indescribable hardship, wooed the world and proved that dreams can come true. But she fell from grace, her death barely mentioned by the world’s media. No obituary in the New York Times or The Guardian – only a mention by some obscure columnist on page 13 of a local paper. Even before her birth, her imminent arrival was...
