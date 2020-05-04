 
 
The Lockdown Diaries: Getting down, Down Under

Yvonne le Roux
A worker (L) stands atop of the roof of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on March 17, 2020. Management of the iconic building on March 17 announced the cancellation of all public performances until March 29, based on the latest health advice and developments in the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus situation. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

I still haven’t seen my ailing hubby and I worry. I’m in my third day of quarantine and although I speak to him daily, I know anxiety is taking a toll on his health.

Down Under has a new meaning to me: enough frustration, worry and anxiety to put you down… It all started with my three-week trip to visit my youngest, Chandre, and her husband, Marinus, in Sydney. I landed middle March sans my hubby, Danie, because this trip was only for the mothers-in-law … But how were Ella and I to know it would become six weeks before we returned to sunny South Africa again? And how could we have guessed it would become eight weeks as we are now trapped in a 14-day quarantine in a hotel in Joburg? I still...
