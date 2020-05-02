 
 
Columns 2.5.2020 06:25 am

Lockdown Diaries: We’re beginning to feel the pinch

Tebogo Nkadimeng
Our WhatsApp statuses bragging about being couch potatoes and watching Netflix every day are no longer funny as anxiety about job securities gets worse.

For the first time, I understand the fear of people who are battling financially: that dreaded knock on the door asking for rent you just don’t have; the constant worry about where the next meal will come from; hunting down the loose change scattered through the house… It was just another normal work-from-home day for me when the e-mail from work landed in my inbox. My employer is explaining how badly this Covid-19 lockdown is affecting us. There is talk of taking more forced leave – where on earth can I go? – and then came the Big Dread: our...
