2.5.2020

The House of Zuma may yet prevail in SA politics

William Saunderson-Meyer
Minister of Cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The woman who the Zuma faction had wanted to inherit ex-husband Jacob’s presidential mantle, is going from strength to strength.

The slow deflation of South Africa’s very own Michelin man continues. Jacob Zuma is subsiding into a pitiful caricature of his former virile self. This week, almost unnoticed among our childlike, excited anticipation as to whether Uncle Cyril would allow us to buy fags and KFC with our level 4 pocket money, the House of Zuma took another hit. The last-chance legal bid that was intended permanently to halt his prosecution on corruption charges has been officially dropped. The delays are now over. Zuma will soon have that exculpatory “day in court” that for 15 years he has been claiming...
Lock Down

