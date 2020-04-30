 
 
Columns 30.4.2020 07:20 am

Clamp down on lockdown-busting officials, Ramaphosa

Brian Sokutu
Mduduzi Manana and his family having lunch with Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

If the rot starts from the head, how possible is it to hold police officers involved in illegally smuggling liquor or taking bribes, to account?

Some of us have survived to tell stories about brutal running battles with white security forces, firing on unarmed black civilians. Stones and petrol bombs were the only defence available for besieged township residents. Despite our violent past, this week we celebrated Freedom Day to cherish our smooth transition to constitutional democracy – one of SA’s many world-celebrated historical legacies. Although this took decades of hardship and strife – unlike in other countries – our democracy did not require a full-scale war to attain. While some aspects of the World Trade Centre breakthrough in the Kempton Park negotiations will forever...
Lock Down

