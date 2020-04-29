 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 29.4.2020 07:00 am

Stay home. Or get shot. Your call

Ben Trovato
PREMIUM!
Stay home. Or get shot. Your call

I’d like to see less grovelling and more demanding in all areas, quite frankly.

Once you have been through two divorces, there’s not much that can really scare you. Apart from maybe the thought of marrying a third time. Living through a full-blown pandemic under virtual martial law does tweak the nerves a bit, though. I haven’t, however, had a proper panic until I read this post by Cameron Dugmore, the ANC’s token whitey in the Western Cape: “We need to start growing food. It’s time to plant seeds and find solutions from the soil.” We’re heading into winter, man. This is not the time to be planting. Or is it? What grows in...
Related Stories
Let the people buy and read books, Ramaphosa 29.4.2020
Limpopo businesses also want to distribute Sassa food parcels 29.4.2020
MK veterans slam govt decisions on cigarettes, returning to school 29.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.