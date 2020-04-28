 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 28.4.2020 07:20 am

There is no formula to determine SA’s future

Sydney Majoko
PREMIUM!
There is no formula to determine SA’s future

Members of the TMPD can be seen in Pretoria during a patrol and roadblock, 7 April 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Right now, under the conditions of a terrible pandemic exacting a heavy human and economic toll on most societies, these are the decisions that are best for the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the world negatively and positively. There is no doubt it is wreaking havoc on economies, no country is immune. US finance house JP Morgan has projected that the US economy is going to shrink 40%, leaving that country in its worst economic position since the Great Depression of 1929. This clearly shows that the pandemic has not spared any of the world’s economies. South Africa is no exception. It is against this background that the raft of economic measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa amounting to over R500 billion must be judged. These are not...
Related Stories
Crack down on thuggish racial malice, Cele 28.4.2020
Next year’s Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over, says Tokyo 2020 chief 28.4.2020
Cuban health personnel don’t come free… we pay 28.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.