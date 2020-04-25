 
 
Columns 25.4.2020 08:00 am

Lockdown diaries: I’m one of the lucky ones

Hugh Eley
Lockdown diaries: I'm one of the lucky ones

EMPD officers stop and check documentation of people entering OR Tambo International airport during the first day of the lockdown to fight the Corona Virus., 27 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

No disrespect to She Who Must Be Obeyed, but it’s a delight to be able to get out of the confines of our little house and small garden.

I am one of the Covid-19 lockdown lucky ones. After enduring forced leave under house arrest, I am back at work – and I actually go to work in Industria, Johannesburg. No disrespect to She Who Must Be Obeyed, but it’s a delight to be able to get out of the confines of our little house and small garden. I can only watch so much TV or YouTube and even the drive to work is a welcome distraction. And I don’t mind being stopped at the inevitable police roadblock where the N12 West becomes Main Reef Road. It gives me...
