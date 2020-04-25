 
 
Columns 25.4.2020

It’s time for a tipple, Ramaphosa

William Saunderson-Meyer
It’s time for a tipple, Ramaphosa

Picture: Pixabay

Not all South Africans drink to excess, pulverise their spouses and then crash their vehicles.

The SA we know and love was cast in a uniquely flawed cauldron. No surprise that we have to make do with an infuriatingly cracked vessel. Combine Calvinist Afrikaner self-righteousness, imperialist British hauteur and traditional African paternalism and this is what you get. An arrogant, condescending, Daddy-knows-better government that treats its adult citizens like kids. No other government in the world has, in response to a medical emergency, dared to decree what its citizens should be allowed to put in their shopping baskets. Yet here we have a supposedly 21st-century, supposedly democratic government that initially forbade the purchase of alcohol,...
Lock Down

