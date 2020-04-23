 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 23.4.2020 07:20 am

Rein in the elite robbing the poor, Ramaphosa

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Rein in the elite robbing the poor, Ramaphosa

Homeless people waiting to receive food packages at a food distribution point at Kwa Mai Mai near Maboneng, 13 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

If the chaotic manner in which the parcels are being distributed is not contained at this early stage, we should be prepared to face a food war.

SA has overnight become a welfare state, complete with the introduction of a dole system, more than the usual additional increases on old-age and child grants, and massive tax concessions to companies. Under normal circumstances, the state cannot afford this. But with these temporary measures, aimed at dealing with the impact of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has become Father Christmas to the poor – especially the unemployed. Their R350 payment will go a long way in their daily struggles to make ends meet. But here’s the spoiler: the deplorable incidents of shameless robbery of the poor by the powerful elite....
Related Stories
Don’t let crooks loot Ramaphosa’s package of hope 23.4.2020
Mbaks got it right this time, trolls 23.4.2020
New confirmed Covid-19 case at East London prison, bringing the number to 87 23.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.