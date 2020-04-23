Rein in the elite robbing the poor, Ramaphosa

SA has overnight become a welfare state, complete with the introduction of a dole system, more than the usual additional increases on old-age and child grants, and massive tax concessions to companies. Under normal circumstances, the state cannot afford this. But with these temporary measures, aimed at dealing with the impact of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has become Father Christmas to the poor – especially the unemployed. Their R350 payment will go a long way in their daily struggles to make ends meet. But here’s the spoiler: the deplorable incidents of shameless robbery of the poor by the powerful elite....

SA has overnight become a welfare state, complete with the introduction of a dole system, more than the usual additional increases on old-age and child grants, and massive tax concessions to companies.

Under normal circumstances, the state cannot afford this. But with these temporary measures, aimed at dealing with the impact of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has become Father Christmas to the poor – especially the unemployed. Their R350 payment will go a long way in their daily struggles to make ends meet.

But here’s the spoiler: the deplorable incidents of shameless robbery of the poor by the powerful elite. Food parcels meant to alleviate hunger for the have-nots, ended in the hands and homes of councillors.

Of the 800 food vouchers issued for a ward at Buffalo City municipality in the Eastern Cape, 250 vouchers were allegedly pocketed by a local councillor. The poor were left high and dry.

That is the worst form of greed and corruption and should be punished with a jail sentence and expulsion from the councillor’s party – if the word “expulsion” is even in the vocabulary of political party principals.

As if this was not enough, another councillor in Barkly East, also in Eastern Cape, allegedly stole milk delivered by a local businessman to poor local residents.

He allegedly took two 20l containers for himself and threatened the people with arrest. Now, the irate residents demand action from the local municipality against the councillor.

The businessman was responding to a call by the president that the private sector must also ease the impact of the coronavirus.

The same culprit allegedly earlier took food parcels from the South African Social Security Agency for himself, leaving deserving people hungry.

In Johannesburg and elsewhere, numerous complaints abound about food parcels that were given only to members of a particular political party.

I think Ramaphosa could have done more than just say the police will act. As president of the governing party, he has an obligation to rein in the councillors involved.

If the chaotic manner in which the parcels are being distributed is not contained at this early stage, we should be prepared to face a food war of the magnitude best depicted in the prophetic 2011 movie, Contagion.

It should dawn on all that as the Covid-19 infections escalate, the situation is going to be desperate among the poor masses.

The government must also address the issue of foreign nationals, who are also hungry. It is sad to get reports that many foreign nationals from informal settlements in Pretoria East have begun to beg for food in the streets from passing motorists.

We should accept the fact that they are now part of our system and the current situation is desperate for everybody. The government must cater for them, as they have become a burden on the taxpayer’s shoulders due to shabby immigration laws and failure to control movements through SA’s borders.

Who is going to stand up and talk for the poor masses, who are being robbed by the greedy and politically connected? Who is going to stand up for the destitute foreign nationals who are also adversely impacted by the lockdown?

Let sanity prevail from our authorities.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.