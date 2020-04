One of the positive aspects of the lockdown is the fact that it has enhanced my appreciation for my better half. Towards the end of week one, when I had watched squillions of sports doccies and reruns of famous sporting events, I noticed this fairly attractive woman bustling around the house, even fussing over me and checking whether I wanted a drink or a snack while I watched TV. She seemed really nice and, as the days dragged into weeks, it was comforting to have her around. Why then, I wondered, did I tend to take her for granted before...

One of the positive aspects of the lockdown is the fact that it has enhanced my appreciation for my better half.

Towards the end of week one, when I had watched squillions of sports doccies and reruns of famous sporting events, I noticed this fairly attractive woman bustling around the house, even fussing over me and checking whether I wanted a drink or a snack while I watched TV.

She seemed really nice and, as the days dragged into weeks, it was comforting to have her around.

Why then, I wondered, did I tend to take her for granted before we were imprisoned in our own homes?

The same can be said for other tasks previously regarded as menial but which have suddenly taken on a whole new significance.

Like popping out to the supermarket for some hot, fresh rolls and a few slices of cold roast beef.

Or getting in the car and going for a drive, merely for the sake of going for a drive.

Or taking the dogs for a walk.

It’s human nature to take things for granted, particularly when the going is good.

I know we will again get the opportunity to do those things that we never gave a second thought to.

We are fortunate to be in a position where we have money for those rolls and slices of beef, we have cars and we have dogs to walk in the park opposite the home we are lucky to have.

It’s the have-nots who have been on my mind recently. Those without any of the material comforts I mentioned, nor a partner to help get them through the day.

The impact of the coronavirus and the resultant lockdown will be tough on everyone, but even more so those unfortunate enough to survive at the mercy of others from whom they can beg a few rands or last night’s leftovers.

They are still out on the streets – I have seen them on my occasional trips to the shops – and if they don’t succumb to the virus, or starvation, or exposure to the elements, they will still be there when this is all over.

They will have very little to look forward to once the restrictions are lifted – and that makes me extremely sad.

As my late mother always used to tell me: count your blessings!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.