Columns 22.4.2020 07:20 am

Soften the lockdown so people can get food

Martin Williams
Some of the homeless people being housed at the Lyttleton Sports Grounds can be seen fighting over sandwiches being handed out, 13 April 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Unwavering faith in an ever-tightening lockdown is not academically, economically or morally sustainable.

Cooked meal sales are a hot topic but Covid-19 lockdown has brought a deeper food crisis. Hunger stalks the land. Food riots, starting with the looting of shops and trucks, will accelerate unless fairer, more efficient systems are applied. Official feeding programmes at national, provincial and local level are disorganised, riddled with corruption, selfies and political bias. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his weekly letter: “We have been confronted with distressing images of desperate people clamouring for food parcels at distribution centres and of community protests against food shortages. “We have also had to contend with allegations both disturbing and...
