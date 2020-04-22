 
 
ANC is the mother of Covid-19 nightmares

Cliff Buchler
Nightmare. Picture: Wikipedia

‘Write 400 words on the achievements of the ANC in a quarter century’. The only thing coming to mind is that all have the vote.

My nightmare was probably sparked by both the Covid-19 spectre and an egregious government. I’m back at school, writing the matric English higher grade exam. The invigilator is Blade Nzimande and has me in his sharp sights throughout the sitting. The first paper is the essay and the subject has me in a cold sweat. “Write 400 words on the achievements of the ANC in a quarter century”. I catch Blade’s attention and he’s smirking. The only thing coming to mind is that all have the vote. But while writing this down, I realise it wasn’t only the ANC’s achievement...
