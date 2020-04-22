ANC is the mother of Covid-19 nightmares

My nightmare was probably sparked by both the Covid-19 spectre and an egregious government. I’m back at school, writing the matric English higher grade exam. The invigilator is Blade Nzimande and has me in his sharp sights throughout the sitting. The first paper is the essay and the subject has me in a cold sweat. “Write 400 words on the achievements of the ANC in a quarter century”. I catch Blade’s attention and he’s smirking. The only thing coming to mind is that all have the vote. But while writing this down, I realise it wasn’t only the ANC’s achievement...

The only thing coming to mind is that all have the vote. But while writing this down, I realise it wasn’t only the ANC’s achievement but the participation of a negotiating team of legal and caring minds thrashing out the new constitution that included allowing every one voting rights.

While thus agonising over explaining all this accurately, I feel the shadow of Blade hovering over me, so I delete the amendment and stick to giving the ANC full benefit.

For the rest of the time I stare into space, can’t think of anything the ANC has accomplished.

What rushes into my brain, however, is what it hasn’t achieved. I could fill four A3 sheets with facts and figures of failing SOEs, municipalities and departments under ANC rule. Even a separate heading, “State Capture”. I would pass with flying colours.

But it’s not to be.

Next, the comprehension paper. During my real schooling days this section always proved a challenge because of the grey areas requiring grey matter to comprehend. Which I didn’t and still don’t possess.

In the nightmare, this one: “What would you consider the reason for the ANC winning the vote at every election despite it being incompetent and corrupt? Do you think the reason might be the majority [of which the poor feature largely] still believe it’s the same party that Madiba Mandela headed?” See what I mean about grey areas? I can think of no plausible answer, so my paper and brain remain blank.

My Heidi shakes me awake. “What’s all this about blades?”

I mutter something about needing a shave – not wanting to share my complex nightmare.

Coronavirus is enough to deal with.

