Columns 21.4.2020 07:20 am

There cannot be different lockdown rules for the poor

Sydney Majoko
Shoppers outside Protea Glen Mall in Soweto, 2 April 2020, on the 7th day of national lockdown. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Exempting a single group of people from lockdown rules can have disastrous consequences for SA.

Something is not getting through to some sections of society about this lockdown. On the surface, most know that a deadly virus is going across the whole world, wreaking untold havoc. But there are sections of society that are not adhering to the requirements of the lockdown, which stipulate that people must stay in their homes and only leave in case of medical emergencies, to get to a police station or to replenish food supplies. In the main, suburban areas are adhering to lockdown regulations, but reports indicate that most of the densely populated townships across the country are not...
Lock Down

