Columns 21.4.2020 06:20 am

The world needs Johnny English to lead the virus fight

Danie Toerien
Johnny English

Let’s face it, he can’t do any worse than Donald, Boris and Cyril.

Don’t laugh and don’t turn the page, hear me out when I say Hollywood should take the lead in the fight against the coronavirus. Let’s be honest, whenever Hollywood gets involved in a war, the baddies get annihilated and the American heroes save the day. Hollywood is, to this day, still winning World War II, the war in Vietnam, the Cold War and the numerous excursions by the Bush clan into Iraq. The latter doesn’t qualify as a war, because it was nothing other than a hostile takeover of another country’s oil reserves using armed forces under the guise of...
