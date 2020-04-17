 
 
Columns 17.4.2020

There’s blatant inequality in lockdown law enforcement

Rorisang Kgosana
There's blatant inequality in lockdown law enforcement

Mduduzi Manana and his family having lunch with Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

It seems the regulations outlined by government only apply to people in the streets and not those in top government positions.

During this global pandemic, South Africans and the world seem to be united in one common cause: to contain the spread and protect our lives and those of our family. Government, organisations and individuals have implemented initiatives to help those less fortunate during this time. But one thing that stood out from government during this lockdown is the blatant inequality when it comes to law enforcement and who they choose to enforce this law upon. It’s been 22 days into the extended lockdown. South Africans have been inundated with social media posts, pictures and media articles on how police and...
Lock Down

