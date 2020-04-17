There’s blatant inequality in lockdown law enforcement

During this global pandemic, South Africans and the world seem to be united in one common cause: to contain the spread and protect our lives and those of our family. Government, organisations and individuals have implemented initiatives to help those less fortunate during this time. But one thing that stood out from government during this lockdown is the blatant inequality when it comes to law enforcement and who they choose to enforce this law upon. It’s been 22 days into the extended lockdown. South Africans have been inundated with social media posts, pictures and media articles on how police and...

It’s been 22 days into the extended lockdown. South Africans have been inundated with social media posts, pictures and media articles on how police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have clamped down on those found roaming the streets for no valid reason.

In some instances, those found in the streets for whatever reason are dragged to the nearest homeless shelter.

A bride was humiliated on her special day when she was thrown into the back of a police van in her white wedding dress, along with her groom, earlier this month.

Over the Easter weekend, police pounced on a lieutenant-colonel in Pretoria for hosting a braai with his friends and family at the back of his house. The officer assists the Hawks on investigations.

We’ve also seen many videos of soldiers bullying those in the streets by making them do squats and push-ups, with some allegedly assaulting civilians.

Bottle stores and spaza shops selling cigarettes were quickly shut down whenever police received tip-offs of the illegal trading.

But it seems the regulations outlined by government only apply to people in the streets and not those in top government positions.

It’s been over a week since Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams went to visit her fellow comrade and former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana in his home. Yes, the minister and her buddies broke the lockdown rules.

Not only was it undermining that Manana tried to fool us with a lame story about Abrahams coming to collect masks and gloves and conveniently arriving as they were about to eat, the most insulting part is that nothing serious has been done since they broke the law.

Remember when Babes Wodumo put up a live video of Mampintsha slapping her in the early hours of the morning; and how police managed to arrest Mampintsha that same afternoon for his alleged crime?

Well, guess what? Stella is comfortably sitting at home. Aside from being humiliated by her own actions, she was placed on “special leave” for two months.

The police are quick to harass and even unfairly arrest some who rightfully left their homes to get food.

An Eastern Cape couple were allegedly used as punching bags by the police when they had stepped out to get food. Pictures circulated this week of a woman with her shopping placed aside, doing squats under what seemed to be instructions by SANDF members who had surrounded her, with their rifles on hand.

It seems not all are equal.

Government is trying to ensure we feel safe in their hands and that they are doing right by the country and its citizens. But when it comes to ministers and their friends, there is blatant inequality.

