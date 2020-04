We’ve all seen the predictions: “life will never be the same after Covid-19.” I agree. Life will be different. Thank heavens. Call me an old fool, but I believe things will change for the better. As a matter of fact, I can already see the signs. Where I live, there is a renewed sense of community and appreciation for neighbourliness in the air. People are much more courteous in the supermarkets and on community groups. I can see an attempt to support local business and to help each other. And the Lotriet family is right at the middle of our...

We’ve all seen the predictions: “life will never be the same after Covid-19.”

I agree. Life will be different. Thank heavens.

Call me an old fool, but I believe things will change for the better.

As a matter of fact, I can already see the signs. Where I live, there is a renewed sense of community and appreciation for neighbourliness in the air.

People are much more courteous in the supermarkets and on community groups. I can see an attempt to support local business and to help each other.

And the Lotriet family is right at the middle of our own little effort to improve the quality of life for those around us.

I wish I could say that it is the result of my own inner dreamer, but, dear reader, I can’t. I’m a self-centred jerk and the lovely Snapdragon has dragged me into participation. Kicking and screaming, I might add.

I was the one kicking and screaming, if there is any confusion. Well, to be honest, we both were – she was screaming to get my participation and kicking … well, let’s not mention anything that can be interpreted as domestic violence, but I had an aching backside for two days.

Snapdragon, often as un-neighbourly as I am, has started a “paying-it-forward” campaign.

Some mothers have complained on a community forum that they can’t buy winter clothes for their children under lockdown regulations. She walked to little Egg’s closet and unpacked the winter clothes from last season. She offered it to any mom on one condition – that they help someone else.

Then she assessed our cigarette stockpile and decided that we have far too many, even for the extended lockdown.

She ordered me to sacrifice a considerable part of it. Which was more painful than any other part of lockdown.

I’ve often wondered why I ever decided to marry that woman. Halfway through lockdown, I realise why: she has a lioness in her. But there is also an angel.

Some people will remember 2020 as a time of overeating or economic hardship.

But I will remember it for the few difficult weeks when I found a new appreciation for the person that I chose to live the rest of my life with.

