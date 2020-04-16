 
 
Lockdown diaries – Covid-19 shows SA’s inequality online

Duduzile Gumede
Lockdown diaries – Covid-19 shows SA's inequality online

Those who have food and resources can post food pictures on social media, but what about those who can’t afford to buy even a loaf of bread?

So the country is now in lockdown for even longer – and still there is no end to the underbelly of SA’s hidden inequality, which under normal situations would go unnoticed. The desperation of the poor has seen some even sharing cigarettes, while others ignore social distancing rules to seek comfort with their neighbours. I took a walk on Saturday to a service station in my neighbourhood to buy a newspaper. On my way back I noticed a group of my neighbours sharing a cigarette among them. They are used to sharing; it’s the old normal to them. But there...
