Lockdown diaries – Covid-19 shows SA’s inequality online

So the country is now in lockdown for even longer – and still there is no end to the underbelly of SA’s hidden inequality, which under normal situations would go unnoticed. The desperation of the poor has seen some even sharing cigarettes, while others ignore social distancing rules to seek comfort with their neighbours. I took a walk on Saturday to a service station in my neighbourhood to buy a newspaper. On my way back I noticed a group of my neighbours sharing a cigarette among them. They are used to sharing; it’s the old normal to them. But there...

I took a walk on Saturday to a service station in my neighbourhood to buy a newspaper.

On my way back I noticed a group of my neighbours sharing a cigarette among them. They are used to sharing; it’s the old normal to them. But there is a new normal happening out there – and I realised that we are actually going deeper and deeper into being infected by the virus and deeper into being poor.

I understand they can’t afford to buy a loose cigarette for each of them. They’d rather save that extra money for later.

I understand spending time indoors does not come cheaply.

We are now spending most of our time online, either communicating through WhatsApp, video calls or surfing.

Checking WhatsApp statuses has become a hobby. I am now using it as an excuse for not being bored during these trying times.

And food pics are rife – as are people bragging with their cooking skills. One shared #LockdownForWho chicken hot wings; another #LockdownIsTeachingUsToCook chicken drumsticks.

Another friend shows her baked biscuits, saying “lockdown is making me a housewife”, another vanilla custard in a bowl with “I hope I am not going to gain weight after the lockdown”. One man brags “my wife can cook better than yours”.

And it’s these statuses that, for me, show the inequality, too.

Those who have food and resources can post food pictures on social media, but what about those who can’t afford to buy even a loaf of bread?

Most people in White City can’t wait for this lockdown to be lifted, because most live from hand to mouth.

The government is trying: they have provided a number to call for those who are facing challenges to be assisted with food parcels.

But they forget: if the poor don’t have money to buy food, where would they get the money to buy airtime? Do they even own a cellphone?

I appreciate the government reaching out to the people, but they really need to try harder…

