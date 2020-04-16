 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 16.4.2020 06:20 am

Put your kids first, not your conveniences

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
PREMIUM!
Put your kids first, not your conveniences

Picture: iStock

Welcome to South Africa, where parents are up in arms over the sale and availability of alcohol, but silent on their children’s education.

It is the days of limited resources and limited movement – but it is a blessing in disguise: you are gifted time to reflect and focus on what is important and what can simply be flushed away. But I have struggled without the convenience buys. I miss fast foods and an evening glass of wine but as a parent, school is what I miss most for my little cub. I miss that, for eight hours, Teacher Londi would rein him in and I am concerned that, for a little while, my child is missing out on the expertise of a...
Related Stories
AfriForum, tourism minister at loggerheads over relief fund 16.4.2020
Polokwane mayor gives food parcels only to ANC wards – EFF 16.4.2020
Airlines play their part in combating killer virus 16.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.