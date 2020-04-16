Put your kids first, not your conveniences

It is the days of limited resources and limited movement – but it is a blessing in disguise: you are gifted time to reflect and focus on what is important and what can simply be flushed away. But I have struggled without the convenience buys. I miss fast foods and an evening glass of wine but as a parent, school is what I miss most for my little cub. I miss that, for eight hours, Teacher Londi would rein him in and I am concerned that, for a little while, my child is missing out on the expertise of a...

It is the days of limited resources and limited movement – but it is a blessing in disguise: you are gifted time to reflect and focus on what is important and what can simply be flushed away.

But I have struggled without the convenience buys. I miss fast foods and an evening glass of wine but as a parent, school is what I miss most for my little cub.

I miss that, for eight hours, Teacher Londi would rein him in and I am concerned that, for a little while, my child is missing out on the expertise of a trained teacher.

For me, this is where lockdown hurts most.

Somewhere, a few houses down the road, another parent is “mourning” her lockdown sacrifices: conveniences. But we really should be mourning the loss of educational time for our children.

We make such a noise for liquor outlets to open their doors and yet all remain absolutely hushed on the matter of schooling, on our children and their future.

Are we not concerned about catch-up plans? Are our children coping? How come we are so vocal about alcohol, but the silence is deafening about what affects our offspring?

Welcome to South Africa, where parents are up in arms over the sale and availability of alcohol but silent on their children’s education.

Bear in mind, the same audience in favour of lifting the alcohol ban, is the same which was rolling eyes when new mothers had their concerns about the availability of essential baby items in stores, such as clothing and blankets.

They rolled their eyes as parents sought to clothe their children but protest in anger and with disbelief that “an ice-cold beer” remains beyond their reach during the lockdown.

A colleague of mine recently asked: “Are parents really parents?”

This is the time to touch base with our children and help with their development. It is a time to holistically be with them.

There are no excuses. Be the teacher for your child.

Forget about signing petitions about the booze ban. Your children come first.

And you now have the time to put them first.

