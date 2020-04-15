 
 
Columns 15.4.2020 06:15 am

The forbidden has bowled me over

Ben Trovato
Having until fairly recently owned a dishwasher and wife as back-up, I am unaccustomed to hunkering over a sink and the attrition rate is spectacular.

I was never a big fan of malls to start with. They are full of the worst kind of people. Greedy, covetous proles with ungraceful bodies and desolate faces. I have a pathologically low tolerance for standing in queues or being jostled. If it weren’t for a mortal fear of having my bottom interfered with in a maximum security shower block, there’d be a trail of corpses in my wake every time I went shopping. It’s different now. Everything is. Now I look forward to trips to the mall. Not only because they provide a temporary respite from my grim...
Lock Down

