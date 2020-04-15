 
 
In a crisis, the human spirit prevails worldwide

Cliff Buchler
Italians under lockdown sing from their balconies. Picture: Twitter

Elderly are assisted; selfishness and intolerance prevalent during good times turn into caring.

The human spirit remains an enigma. When the going is easy it tends to be self-centred. But when things become really tough, like typhoons or raging bush fires leaving people homeless, it rises up out of the ashes, and shows gumption with loads of empathy. We are going through a disaster period with Covid-19, an economy on the brink and saddled with the dreaded lockdown. Collectively we should all be in sackcloth and ashes, but, hey, look around you. Despite the discomfort of wearing masks and having hands and trolleys disinfected and forced to keep safe distances between shoppers –...
