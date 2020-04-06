 
 
Dear parents, use the lockdown to teach your sons to be better future men

Kabelo Chabalala
Kabelo Chabalala.

Teach your sons to look after themselves. Teach them to treat their sisters (younger and older) as their equals (because they are)

Dear parents, On the 2nd of April, Police Minister  Bheki Cele said the police received more than 87,000 gender-based violence complaints during the first week of the 21-day national lockdown. I was saddened, but not completely surprised. I subscribe to the school of thought that believes that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Adults are typically set in their ways, habits and thinking. Whether they are right or wrong is besides the point. I hope that during the 21 days you will be teaching your children in practice about the dangers of gender roles in the house. My...



