 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 14.4.2020 08:00 am

Lockdown diaries: SA’s can-do spirit will get us through

Guy Hawthorne
PREMIUM!
Lockdown diaries: SA’s can-do spirit will get us through

Picture: iStock

The noisy antics of my neighbours warmed my heart. They reminded me that, no matter what, we South Africans know how to ‘maak ’n plan’.

Braaing is a South African tradition. There is nothing we enjoy more than throwing some animals on the coals and sharing the moment with family or close friends. It is more difficult during lockdown. Not the braaing part, but the sharing with those that are near and dear to you. My neighbours, however, generally quiet people who spend lots of time indoors and like to keep to themselves, weren’t going to be put off by being imprisoned inside their four walls on the first Wednesday evening of lockdown. Come hell or high water – or, as was the case that...
Related Stories
9 things some Africans believe about Covid-19 that simply aren’t true 14.4.2020
Will Dis-Chem treat all landlords equally? 14.4.2020
Let’s hope public health is up to the Covid-19 task 14.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.