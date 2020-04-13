 
 
13.4.2020

Hey, basic education … visit your website with what laptops? With what data?

Kabelo Chabalala
Some of the messages from the department of basic education really leave one wondering what country they think we’re living in.

We know how to put together teams of experts to come up with effective plans to help us salvage the 2020 academic year. We should also put together a team of experts to manage the anxiety and frustrations of rural, township and poor learners who think they may not go to varsity or progress to the next grade next year. As Ghana’s president, William Nana Akufo-Addo, puts it: “We know how to bring the economy back to life; what we don’t know is how to bring people back to life.” It is the same with time. We can very well...
