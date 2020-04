I noticed it on account of the emptiness of the road. It had been cruising behind me for about 5km, and then, between Malibongwe and Beyers Naude, made its way past me. As it passed, I looked at the female driver of the red 4×4, and in her eyes I could see the same unspoken questions floating in my mind. Why was she on the road and not at home under lockdown? Or, like me, was she one of part of the so-called essential service providers and was armed with a permit allowing her to be working? It is quite...

I noticed it on account of the emptiness of the road. It had been cruising behind me for about 5km, and then, between Malibongwe and Beyers Naude, made its way past me. As it passed, I looked at the female driver of the red 4×4, and in her eyes I could see the same unspoken questions floating in my mind.

Why was she on the road and not at home under lockdown? Or, like me, was she one of part of the so-called essential service providers and was armed with a permit allowing her to be working?

It is quite possible that she was part of the 28 professions and industries considered “essential”.

But it is also quite likely that she was one of the increasing number of people flouting the law, going on nonessential errands as though it was life as normal.

On the first two days, I notice a radical decrease of traffic on the highways, but from the fourth day, traffic has been increasing. I have seen fully laden taxis and noticed sedans carrying more than one person, contrary to the rules.

We have seen in newspapers and on television the laissez-faire attitude of many towards the lockdown. This bodes ill.

Yes, we are not the only ones who display such lackadaisical behaviour. In Nigeria, soldiers in the oil city of Warri shot dead a man for flouting the lockdown regulations. In Australia, authorities have issued fines in Queensland, Tasmania, New South Wales and Victoria, among others, to those disobeying the lockdown laws.

While cops can issue spot fines of A$1,000 (R11,400), courts can impose up to $11,000 (R126,000) or six months’ imprisonment.

In the UK, droves came out to enjoy the warmest weather of the year, and their health secretary, Matt Hancock, warned that a tougher lockdown could be enforced if citizens continue to flout stay-at-home rules.

As for us, there are now two weeks added on to the initial expiry of the shutdown on 16 April.

What next? There’s a school of thought that always held three weeks are much too short to make a difference in curbing the spread of this virus. And the nonchalant display doesn’t help matters.

Only President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team of medical advisors and command structure know for sure what the plan is post-April.

As for me, I wish I could meet the lady in the red 4×4 under less arduous, more normal circumstances.

