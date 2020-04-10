 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 10.4.2020 03:19 pm

Clinging to the now, in the storm between the past and the future

Hagen Engler
PREMIUM!
Clinging to the now, in the storm between the past and the future

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Our new routines provide a flimsy framework for us to cling to, as we clamber through time, suspended between yesterday and tomorrow.

We’ve managed to cut the commute down to 12 paces from 12 kilometres, which does enhance efficiencies significantly. Then, communication is more likely to be written, which has its advantages. At other times, the inability to wander over to someone’s desk and clarify something can cause real confusion. These days, there are a few more “I Assumed You Knews” in the virtual workplace than there used to be, and it sometimes pays to ask the stupid question. The boundaries between work and private communication seem to have blurred. Work starts, I do some, then I drift off into a reverie...
Related Stories
‘I don’t know if he’s a sangoma.’ Mbalula explains why he’s charged his ‘friend’ Somizi 10.4.2020
Cele, do you hate booze so much because those thieves stole your whisky? 10.4.2020
Lockdown has worked, says Ramaphosa as NICD head warns of ‘evolving epidemic’ 10.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.