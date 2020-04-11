 
 
11.4.2020

Ramaphosa is inspiring. Cele, on the other hand…

Dirk Lotriet
Police minister Bheki Cele.

Don’t we have more serious crime to worry about than the selling of cigarettes?

If Thabo Mbeki was still leading the country, we might have all been eating beetroot to fight the coronavirus pandemic. And if JZ was in charge… Instead, we have the elegant Mr Ramaphosa, who has shown nothing but great statesmanship throughout this crisis. He makes me proud to call myself South African. Some members of his cabinet, however, inspire less confidence. Take Bheki Cele and his lone crusade against alcohol and tobacco, for example. Thanks to him, I have dug my cowboy boots out of storage and polished them back to their former glory. Gentlemen with Cele’s elegance will never...
