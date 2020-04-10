 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 10.4.2020 12:11 pm

Cele, do you hate booze so much because those thieves stole your whisky?

Dirk Lotriet
PREMIUM!
Cele, do you hate booze so much because those thieves stole your whisky?

Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Ramaphosa has made me proud to be a South African, but some of his cabinet members less so.

If Thabo Mbeki were still leading the country, we might have all been eating beetroot to fight the coronavirus pandemic. And if JZ was in charge…. Instead, we have the elegant Mr Ramaphosa, who has shown nothing but great statesmanship throughout this crisis. He makes me proud to call myself South African. Some members of his cabinet, however, inspire less confidence. Take Bheki Cele and his lone crusade against alcohol and tobacco, for example. Thanks to him, I have dug my cowboy boots out of storage, and polished them back to their former glory. Gentlemen with Cele’s elegance will never...



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.