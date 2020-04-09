There is a virus in the air and its containment is of grave importance. With the number of casualties constantly on the rise, we remain a nation best described as critical but stable. While police and the army are tasked with keeping citizens indoors as far as possible, there is a criminal element running riot. Today, e-learning is commonplace and now is the time for parents and students to acquaint themselves with it. While the physical four walls of the classrooms remain inaccessible, the criminal element seems to be having its way. To date, 21 schools in Gauteng have been...

There is a virus in the air and its containment is of grave importance.

With the number of casualties constantly on the rise, we remain a nation best described as critical but stable.

While police and the army are tasked with keeping citizens indoors as far as possible, there is a criminal element running riot.

Today, e-learning is commonplace and now is the time for parents and students to acquaint themselves with it.

While the physical four walls of the classrooms remain inaccessible, the criminal element seems to be having its way.

To date, 21 schools in Gauteng have been burgled or torched.

While the rest of the country remains under strict lockdown, those of ill intent remain free to do as they please.

How then, when government and the justice cluster knew in advance that the country would require policing on buildings that housed expensive equipment, do we not have added surveillance?

We have also seen videos of liquor outlets being broken into, the argument being that these are addicts feeding an uncontrollable addiction.

We have not seen with the same intensity food outlets being looted, yet people are as hungry as addicts are needy.

The bottom line is: too many South Africans remain lawless! Even when faced with the fear of disease and death – criminality still flourishes.

While our soldiers and police stand vigil outside taverns and beer halls, we still have assets that must remain protected when all of this comes to finality.

We cannot have decorative laws that are reserved only for Joe Soap. We need laws that have no special treatment for the affluent or sympathies for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The law should remain unmoved and consistent. It should not be gender or racially biased. There should be no such thing as white privilege.

Once we achieve this, maybe then people will conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

The Covid-19 lockdown remains a chance for government to do better, an opportunity for the justice cluster to prove to all its response and effectiveness in the face of a crisis.

