Columns 9.4.2020 06:20 am

Too many South Africans remain lawless

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
One of four schools in Soshanguve which have been torched during the Covid-19 lockdown. Image: Twitter @Lesufi

While the rest of the country remains under strict lockdown, those of ill intent remain free to do as they please.

There is a virus in the air and its containment is of grave importance. With the number of casualties constantly on the rise, we remain a nation best described as critical but stable. While police and the army are tasked with keeping citizens indoors as far as possible, there is a criminal element running riot. Today, e-learning is commonplace and now is the time for parents and students to acquaint themselves with it. While the physical four walls of the classrooms remain inaccessible, the criminal element seems to be having its way. To date, 21 schools in Gauteng have been...
