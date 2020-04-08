We can rightfully praise government for its virus response

Government comes up trumps, but… Call it prophetic or providence, but the government’s handling of the coronavirus scourge is exemplary. Its ministers in strategic positions are out there addressing unfamiliar issues and situations. It’s early days yet, but the signs so far are encouraging with the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 much lower than predicted. The president’s lockdown is paying dividends. And the world is taking note of our goings-on. In a BBC newscast, Ramaphosa’s knockdown ruling is described as being a “ruthlessly efficient fight”. Government seems to have acted faster than many states to tackle Covid-19. Ramaphosa...

Government comes up trumps, but…

Call it prophetic or providence, but the government’s handling of the coronavirus scourge is exemplary. Its ministers in strategic positions are out there addressing unfamiliar issues and situations.

It’s early days yet, but the signs so far are encouraging with the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 much lower than predicted. The president’s lockdown is paying dividends.

And the world is taking note of our goings-on. In a BBC newscast, Ramaphosa’s knockdown ruling is described as being a “ruthlessly efficient fight”.

Government seems to have acted faster than many states to tackle Covid-19. Ramaphosa was seized by the urgency of the moment and wasted no time in imposing tough restrictive steps and galvanising crucial support from the private sector.

Hey, how’s that? When last has this government enjoyed such praise? And it is well-deserved. Give credit where it’s due.

Okay, the cynics and skeptics (among whom I normally strongly number) would rudely remind me that it’s the ANC I’m referring to. The party that brought this country to its knees through blatant theft and incompetency. It’s the same party led by the corrupt Jacob Zuma who is still around and kept in cotton wool.

The same party harbouring Zuma lackeys. The same ANC that caused us to be downgraded to junk. And what of the neglect of their own supporters in the rural areas, with no running water and proper sanitation?

How dare I heap praise on this dysfunctional run-down machine?

In mitigation, the coronavirus has been foisted on the world, requiring special and urgent attention. Unfortunately, it supersedes political issues – hopefully temporarily. Saving thousands of lives from a deadly virus must be top of the agenda.

When things return to normality, let’s hope the ANC, and by extension the government, regroups with the same zeal it has been showing during this disastrous period, and prioritises the needs of the nation.

For the sake of a struggling nation, this fire must continue to burn after the virus has been extinguished.

