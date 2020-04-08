 
 
Columns 8.4.2020 06:20 am

We can rightfully praise government for its virus response

Cliff Buchler
President Cyril Ramaphosa sanitises his hands at The Ranch, 29 March 2020, seeing off the 112 South African citizens who will be reunited with their families after testing negative for coronavirus at the end of their quarantine in Polokwane. The group was placed under quarantine at the resort from 14 March 2020 after they were repatriated from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Picture: GCIS

For the sake of a struggling nation, this fire must continue to burn after the virus has been extinguished.

Government comes up trumps, but… Call it prophetic or providence, but the government’s handling of the coronavirus scourge is exemplary. Its ministers in strategic positions are out there addressing unfamiliar issues and situations. It’s early days yet, but the signs so far are encouraging with the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 much lower than predicted. The president’s lockdown is paying dividends. And the world is taking note of our goings-on. In a BBC newscast, Ramaphosa’s knockdown ruling is described as being a “ruthlessly efficient fight”. Government seems to have acted faster than many states to tackle Covid-19. Ramaphosa...
