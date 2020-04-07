 
 
Protect the integrity and success of lockdown

Sydney Majoko
Protect the integrity and success of lockdown

A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is seen outside a supermarket, 1 April 2020, as shoppers practice social distancing in the Johannesburg CBD during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

SA must not only focus on reaching citizens, but reaching citizens with solutions to their problems in hand.

Whatever is going to happen with the numbers of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa, it will be very difficult for any citizen to turn around and point an accusing finger at the government. Sure, South Africans must not suddenly develop amnesia about the past 26 years, or pretend that the misrule did not happen. But in facing this imminent danger threatening to wreak havoc in society, one of the best things that can be done is to give credit where it is due. President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration have put their shoulders to the wheel...
