Protect the integrity and success of lockdown
Sydney Majoko
PREMIUM!
A member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) is seen outside a supermarket, 1 April 2020, as shoppers practice social distancing in the Johannesburg CBD during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
SA must not only focus on reaching citizens, but reaching citizens with solutions to their problems in hand.