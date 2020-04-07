 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 7.4.2020 06:20 am

When ‘lockdown’ turns into ‘hard labour’

Danie Toerien
PREMIUM!
When ‘lockdown’ turns into ‘hard labour’

Mowing the lawn. Picture: iStock

In our household, the one who wears the pants has decided that she is in charge during the current lockdown.

Interpretation is everything – whether it involves the rules of sport, the warranty on a new appliance, or the law. Let’s be honest, we all know that rugby referees from Australia and New Zealand see the rules more as guidelines or even suggestions, especially when they “officiate” matches involving South African teams. And anyone who has ever tried to return a steam iron one day after the warranty has expired, will also know exactly what I’m talking about. Then there’s the law. As with sports rules and appliance warranties, the law makes provision for both the letter of the law,...
Related Stories
Protect the integrity and success of lockdown 7.4.2020
Hundreds arrive to move into newly erected Cape Town ‘homeless village’ 7.4.2020
Alcohol ban results in thieves targeting liquor stores 7.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.