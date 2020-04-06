Lockdown Diary: Home is no longer home, and work never ends

Life in lockdown is a social introvert’s ideal scenario. It is a bit scary being ordered not to go anywhere unless it’s absolutely essential, but overall, not that much in the Richards residence has changed. Let me rip the Band-Aid off and say I admit I am in a more privileged situation than most. This is a tale of lockdown in suburbia. The complex is mostly occupied by borderline pensioners, and the only real difference is not hearing the soothing sounds of the N1. Things are quiet, which bodes well for the soul. Not so much for jobs, however. Although...

Life in lockdown is a social introvert’s ideal scenario.

It is a bit scary being ordered not to go anywhere unless it’s absolutely essential, but overall, not that much in the Richards residence has changed.

Let me rip the Band-Aid off and say I admit I am in a more privileged situation than most. This is a tale of lockdown in suburbia. The complex is mostly occupied by borderline pensioners, and the only real difference is not hearing the soothing sounds of the N1.

Things are quiet, which bodes well for the soul. Not so much for jobs, however.

Although working from home may seem like something everyone strives for, after eight days in lockdown, problems inevitably arise.

Working in pyjamas and not having to wear a bra is great. But seeing dishes I don’t remember making pile up, not being able to lean over and ask for a colleague’s pen or opinion, and remembering to eat breakfast before noon without chocolate is something to get used to.

And starting a new job while having to communicate through a computer all day leaves one feeling as though the whole message hasn’t quite come across properly. Am I asking too many questions? Are those too many smiley faces in one text? Is my work up to scratch?

These are perhaps normal questions you ask yourself as you drive home after being in a new position for three days, but it takes a concerted effort to push those issues out of my mind.

At first, working during lockdown fostered that familiar primary school diligence. I found myself looking forward to starting each day, while willing myself into some semblance of a routine.

But now it takes some concentration not to let the existential dread sink in. There is something comforting about working at an office and getting home to spend what hours remain of the day doing whatever you want to unwind.

Now, our homes are our offices, and it’s hard to separate that feeling of work and home.

My computer is permanently on standby, and each time I walk past I try to squeeze in a bit more work.

Two separate worlds have merged and it is starting to get a bit uncomfortable.

One bad day is no longer over when the day at the office ends – it drags on as long as you let it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.