Columns 6.4.2020 06:00 am

The great hooch heist during the 2020 Thirst Games

Brendan Seery
Suburbia was running dangerously dry, so the gang decided to uncork a plan whiffing of more than a touch of Dutch courage.

As the hadedas screeched outside, Johnnie Walker (code name of the commander of Operation Free Spirits), punched in the code for the Zoom meeting. Slowly, little windows popped up, showing the rest of the North Utopia Blockwatch S.W.A.T. team. “We’ll keep the final briefing – well, brief. Once we’ve finished, delete your browsing history and the WhatsApp chats. Then switch off your phones. From now on, stick to agreed codes and communicate only in bursts. They are tracking us. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said so.” The masked faces in the windows nodded. Pink Gin objected: “This camouflage cream is messing up the...
