 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 6.4.2020 05:15 am

Have yourself a miserable little Crapmas

Jennie Ridyard
PREMIUM!
Have yourself a miserable little Crapmas

Jennie Ridyard

Well, isn’t this turning out to be a rubbish early Christmas?

Everything is closed and you’re stuck at home with only your family and the telly for company, your jaw is sore from smiling way past the point of goodwill and understanding, the kids are fractious and whining, the dog is wondering why you’re not going for a walk, and you’re eating endlessly – man, you’re eating so much junk; no biscuit is safe. It’s Crudmas. Crapmas. There are no pressies, no decorations, Santa has morphed into a barking Orange Clown, the Yanks are stealing all the facemasks, someone tells you Covid-19 is a bioweapon, someone else says get the virus...
Related Stories
Confirmed Covid-19 infections rise to 1,655 on Sunday, with two more deaths 5.4.2020
Zwelinzima Vavi admitted to hospital on Sunday with ‘heavy chest’ from Covid-19 5.4.2020
Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion 5.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.