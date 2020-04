Small businesses around Soweto continue to suffer as the 21-day lockdown continues. I know, I saw my neighbour begging – a proud man who normally runs a car wash was asking for loose coins to make ends meet… He is standing at his gate, a stone’s throw from mine in White City, telling every passerby how he is suffering since he had to close shop. “Please, just some loose change…” I ask him: “What if the lockdown is extended? How will you cope?” He has no answer… Going shopping, I pop into Zimbabwean Sam Mabuda’s fish and chips spaza shop....

Going shopping, I pop into Zimbabwean Sam Mabuda’s fish and chips spaza shop. He is also complaining: business is slow; little profit…

Sam initially closed shop but decided yesterday he needs to pay rent, buy food, survive … and opened his door. Only, it’s not business as usual. And yes, he is scared of contracting the virus from a shopper, “but what can a man do?”

Bongiwe Kubeka owns a small grocery spaza shop and also complains. She agrees all need to adhere to the rules of social distancing and hygiene, but what if one of her customers is a carrier of the coronavirus?

“We’ll get sick, but I can’t close. I need to support my kids. It would help if government can give spaza shop owners protective gear, though.”

This is the truth I hear wherever I do my little bit of shopping. And it is a painful truth.

Some bemoan the fact that they got no relief from government. “How must I eat? And my customers with little money and their empty bellies?”

“The days are dark for us shop owners. I am really battling.”

“I wish I can also stay at home. I’m scared of this virus. What if I get sick? But what can I do?”

“The customers are too few. They are also struggling, just like me.”

Some street vendors did get a white envelope from government, but “that won’t go far”.

I walk home with a heavy heart. Like you, dear reader, I thought people have by now adjusted and forced themselves into lockdown. The reality here in White City is different: it’s just a normal day with people trying to eke out a living, being forced to move around in a time when they, like me, should be safe at home.

But I see the struggle. It’s real. And my heart bleeds for my neighbours…

