Columns 3.4.2020 07:00 am

If only the postman will come around again …

Mojalefa Mashego
If only the postman will come around again …

Children pull faces from a window of a building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020. South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

Help whichever way you can, or just stay home. And we can hopefully start all over again … and the bicycle can deliver the postman to my dogs to bark at.

My dogs have no one to howl at. No one to warn: Back off! Back right off! Blah-blah-blah … The sudden disappearance of strangers at the gate must be bewildering for the dogs. Aren’t we all baffled by the sudden requirement to stay home – for God knows how long? It must be great for the dogs, though: we are around, all of us, all day and all night; yet funny that we’re not getting the leash and hitting the road. Who would risk the pain of being frog-marched and made to roll on the ground? Worse still, risk being...
