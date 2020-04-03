If only the postman will come around again …
Mojalefa Mashego
PREMIUM!
Children pull faces from a window of a building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020. South Africa came under a nationwide lockdown on March 27, 2020, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus across the continent. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Help whichever way you can, or just stay home. And we can hopefully start all over again … and the bicycle can deliver the postman to my dogs to bark at.