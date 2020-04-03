 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 3.4.2020 08:00 am

Lockdown limits and a brand new post Covid-19 world

Mukoni Ratshitanga
PREMIUM!
Lockdown limits and a brand new post Covid-19 world

Sitjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra in Johannesburg, 31 March 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Our real salvation lies in a sustained and honest discussion about the measures necessary for reducing poverty in order to make ours a more equitable and humane society.

Today marks the eighth day of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown. The gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country and the world dictated the unprecedented and far-reaching measure, even as it is economically and otherwise unaffordable. Social life has been, for the most part, on the inverse. Nonetheless, as is the refrain of the cynical: “there is a price for everything.” Save for some of the urban areas, the lockdown seems so far relatively successful. Greater success is vital for the defeat of Covid-19 in our country and the world. Otherwise, the economic and social costs imposed upon the country...
Related Stories
Lockdown: Pepkor won’t pay retail landlords either 3.4.2020
Covid-19 crisis is showing the best of humanity 3.4.2020
Cape Town man died of a heart attack, not police brutality – Cele 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.