3.4.2020

Covid-19 crisis is showing the best of humanity

Bernadette Wicks
Covid-19 crisis is showing the best of humanity

A man walks along a quiet street, past a mural of former President Nelson Mandela, in Maboneng in Johannesburg, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. Picture: Michel Bega

If you were to ask people what they missed most right now about ‘life before’, most would say other people. Hopefully, when ‘life after’ begins, they remember that.

Richard Curtis’ modern holiday classic, Love Actually, opens with clips of people embracing one another at the arrivals terminal at Heathrow Airport and Hugh Grant’s voice. He says: “Whenever I get gloomy with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate at Heathrow Airport. “General opinion’s starting to make out that we live in a world of hatred and greed, but I don’t see that. It seems to me that love is everywhere. “Often, it’s not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it’s always there – fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, boyfriends, girlfriends, old...
