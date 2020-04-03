 
 
3.4.2020

All dark clouds have silver linings

Dirk Lotriet
All dark clouds have silver linings

SANDF, SAPS and Metro police officers patrol the streets of Johannesburg enforcing the 21 day lockdown which began midnight, 27 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Very soon, we’ll stand up stronger than ever before and begin to rebuild. We’re South Africans, after all.

Let’s not beat around the bush: we’re up a creek without a paddle. It’s hard to dream up a worse scenario than being confined to your home and forbidden to braai with friends and family. I can’t even flee to the mall when my delightful significant other, the lovely Snapdragon, points out the reasons for her lockdown frustrations. The health department seems unable to locate those who have been infected with the coronavirus, our economy is suffering, the mighty dollar is worth more than R18, a recession seems inevitable and people will lose jobs. And, to add insult to injury,...
Covid-19 crisis is showing the best of humanity 3.4.2020
Cape Town man died of a heart attack, not police brutality – CeleA Cape Town man who was said to have been killed by police brutality while buying beer during the lockdown, actually died from a heart attack, Police Minister Bheki Cele said. He said a post-mortem report revealed that the man did not die from being beaten. The minister was speaking at a briefing on Thursday night. News24 previously reported on allegations that the man had been tasered and beaten to death by police. Cele, meanwhile, said police have arrested 2 289 people since the start of the lockdown for violating regulations. “Don’t give us a reason to arrest you.” He warned that there are 24 389 law enforcement officers on the streets. Cele clarified that no cigarettes can be sold, and knocked down the Western Cape government saying on Thursday that vendors would be allowed to sell cigarettes. “For now, cigarettes will not be sold… that includes Western Cape,” Cele said. 3.4.2020
