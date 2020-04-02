A 21st ‘opskop’ to remember – even if it was online

I know I had a 21st birthday party, but it was so long ago the details are hazy. There was good food, good music and a good supply of alcohol, of that I am sure, and many of my good mates were there to celebrate with me, as were members of my family. But memories fade with age… On Tuesday, my “baby” daughter Jordyn turned 21. She had spent many months planning a real opskop before the Covid-19 lockdown put paid to any thoughts of a party. Being an extrovert with a wide circle of friends, many of whom would...

