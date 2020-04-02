 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columns 2.4.2020 07:20 am

We must all do the right thing to survive

Brian Sokutu
PREMIUM!
We must all do the right thing to survive

We only owe it to ourselves – not President Cyril Ramaphosa or security forces – to do the right thing, by obeying regulations, social distancing and adhering to hygiene.

During apartheid, I spent years behind bars and was placed under house arrest after being released from custody to what, we referred to in those days, as “a bigger prison”. But, like others with me at the time, we were fortunate to have come out alive, while countless others in the country were brutally murdered during captivity by a system despised by most of the international community as a crime against humanity. Ask any anti-apartheid detainee of the 1980s under PW Botha how it felt to be rudely awoken in the early hours of a chilling winter morning by members...
Related Stories
To feed my children, I must wait with all these people – grant recipient 2.4.2020
KZN teacher got virus at hospital, union claims 2.4.2020
Hookah pipes can spread virus, experts warn 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.