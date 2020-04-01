 
 
Columns 1.4.2020 06:35 am

Let’s make the right noise in these trying times

Carine Hartman
People shop in aisles with empty shelves. / AFP / Tolga AKMEN

Join me. I’m banging a pot or six every day at my unpaid-house-that-I-don’t-have-a-payment-holiday-for for the healthcare workers; our country.

Vuvuzelas, pot-banging, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, hand clapping, hooting, That’s what friends are for. I hear it all on the third day of our imposed isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. People who can’t sing, sing – and I’m so proud of my elbow-bouncing fellow citizens. Not that we bump elbows anymore. We talk on WhatsApp; isolation groups; street groups and, closer to home, family groups. But I learn early. One of my big ANC buddies posts an irresponsible update on the day of the lockdown: “Nobody is ready yet. Do your shopping.” Really, Marion? I respond like Judge Dredd: this is...
