Columns 1.4.2020 07:30 am

Lockdown and the application of the law

Richard Chemaly
Pictures: Social media screengrabs of SANDF members forcing lockdown breakers to do push-ups, rolling in the dust.

There are images of soldiers helping the elderly push shopping trolleys and that’s pretty awesome. However, for now, I’d like to focus on being made to roll in the dust.

If you’ve been keeping yourself occupied on social media during the lockdown, you’ve probably seen videos of law enforcement making people roll on the floor, do squats and other forms of extrajudicial “justice”. But what are the laws around it? Can we just take a moment to express how great the president’s speech was on Monday night? Not simply because of its directness, but also because it is, in many respects, a better job than most, if not all, world leaders. One omission though, and one that is probably strategic as it would go against the grain of his narrative,...
Lock Down

