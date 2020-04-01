 
 
And the point of getting up is?

Ben Trovato
Right now, it’s ‘Lord of the Flies’ on social media and people are turning on one another faster than ferrets down a Yorkshireman’s trousers.

There seems little point in getting out of bed before 11am when you don’t have rabid children leaping on you or a wife standing in the doorway with one feral eyebrow raised, asking if you plan on lying there for the rest of the day. I am still at the point where I think, “Right, let’s get up, get dressed and …” This is where the plan falls apart. And do what? Stand outside for a few minutes, then go back inside? It’s not enough of an incentive. Some people have started exercising. I don’t have any equipment apart from...
Lock Down

