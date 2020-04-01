 
 
Columns 1.4.2020

Forcing people to keep off township streets is cruel

Martin Williams
Forcing people to keep off township streets is cruel

Alexandra township in Johannesburg, 19 March 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

If we allow securocrat thugs to trample human rights, we may never regain our post-apartheid freedom after Covid-19 fades.

Current coronavirus restrictions are inappropriate for poor people around the world. Attempts to enforce social distancing and keep people off the streets are well-intentioned but misguided. Brutality will backfire. There must be better ways. I have worked in Alexandra and other impoverished areas. To see this environment on TV or to read about it is not the same as being there. Alex is particularly cramped, often with six or more people living in one room. Shacks are jammed impossibly close together. Many streets are so narrow, minibuses can’t enter. Instead, smaller “Alex taxis” proliferate. In these conditions, to compel people...
