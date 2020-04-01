 
 
Cliff Buchler
I’m slowly going quite batty

Digging in garden. Picture: YouTube

Let’s call it a day, I try. No way, the prompt reply. Let’s stick to the list, otherwise we’ll run out of days.

It’s Lockdown day four. I’m exhausted. Day one set the tone. Spent hours listing things to do around the house. Starting with the garage. Old paint tins. Try placing these in black plastic bags? With every three tins the bags tear. Two in each bag does the trick. So wasted five bags to hold the 10 tins. I’m already perspiring with the effort. Then the half-used poisons. Weed, mouse and snail killers. Still can’t figure why I didn’t finish the stuff. What to do with these is puzzling. Phoned the neighbour who knows it all. Pour the stuff in one...
