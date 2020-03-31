 
 
Don’t judge. Check yourself. Check your wallet, and then check your privilege

Kabelo Chabalala
Don't judge. Check yourself. Check your wallet, and then check your privilege

Kabelo Chabalala.

Living from hand to mouth is a reality for many South Africans, which a 21-day lockdown won’t sweep away. 

Unfortunately, the privileged and middle class South Africans appeared to have completely forgotten this sad fact on the first day of the lockdown. A Facebook friend, Karabo Mohale, wrote a heartrending post on Friday under the hashtag #DayOneOfSAlockdown. She wrote: “When you get paid timeously and were part of the ‘panic buyers brigade’ it would be difficult to understand why people are filling up some stores today and most probably Monday and Tuesday as well.” There are South Africans, particularly in the rural areas and townships, who are going to break the lockdown rules. Their intention is not to be...
