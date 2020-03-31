 
 
Columns 31.3.2020 06:20 am

It seems pride has gone AWOL from the army

Danie Toerien
Pictures: Social media screengrabs

By golly, there will be more discipline if you let the entire Diepsloot Primary loose in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory for a week.

I have never seen such ridiculous behaviour as the “deployment” of the military to assist the police during the lockdown. Officers and troops toyi-toying in the streets where they are supposed to maintain discipline during a very trying time in our history while General Skop, Skiet and Donner thinks he’s Chuck Norris’ big brother. What a bunch of clowns. By golly, there will be more discipline if you let the entire Diepsloot Primary loose in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory for a week. This disastrous deployment reminded me of a trip down memory lane I mistakenly took a few years back....
