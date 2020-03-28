 
 
Columns 28.3.2020 07:20 am

Don’t try to redress racial imbalances right now

William Saunderson-Meyer
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing SAPS members before the nation goes into lockdown due to Covid-19, SAPS Training College, Pretoria, 26 March 2020. Picture: GCIS

It is one thing for a country, in normal times, to try to redress historical racial imbalances or to favour its nationals against competing foreigners.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. And the man is Cyril Ramaphosa. That is the general tenor of reaction to the lockdown. It’s a remarkably generous response, given the inert nature of Ramaphosa’s presidency so far. The adulatory reaction was summed up in a Business Day editorial. The lockdown proved CR’s mettle, the paper said. “When the country needed leadership at a time of crisis, it had a president ready to provide it.” The plaudits are premature. Public support for Ramaphosa has at least two other factors. There’s palpable relief nationally that former president Jacob Zuma’s feckless kleptocracy is not...
